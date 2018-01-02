Paris Hilton and boyfriend Chris Zylka are engaged

paris-hilton-fake-hair (Photo: KHOU)

Congrats are in order for Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka — they're engaged!

Zylka, an actor and model, popped the question during a ski trip over the weekend in Aspen, Colo., Hilton's rep Jill Fritzo confirmed to USA TODAY Tuesday.

I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend. I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist! — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) January 2, 2018

The heiress also shared the news via Twitter Tuesday, calling Zylka the "love of (her) life" and "best friend."

"I have never felt so happy, safe and loved, she wrote. "He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist!"

Although it's unclear how long the couple have been dating, Hilton made their relationship Instagram official in February 2017 — and they have been posting about each other on social media ever since.

Zylka, 32, proved his love (and commitment) for Hilton, 36, by getting her name tattooed on his arm in July 2017.

Zylka's latest projects include TV series The Leftovers and 2017 drama Novitiate.

