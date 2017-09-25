Texas Strong concert raises $68M ... and counting

Willie Nelson (Photo: Charles Reagan Hackleman). (Photo: Charles Reagn Hackleman, Charles Regan Studios,LLC)

AUSTIN - A star-studded show, that included performances by Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt, has raised more than $68 million for the Rebuild Texas Fund, which goes toward Hurricane Harvey victims.

During the Texas Strong concert, phones were ringing off the hook as viewers pitched in for the fund. As of Monday morning, the fund had raised more than $68 million. Google pledged to match the first $500,000 of donations through the pledge challenge.

The goal of the benefit concert called “Texas Strong: Harvey Can’t Mess with Texas” is to help raise money for the Dell Foundation’s Rebuild Texas campaign.

The foundation hopes to raise $100 million which will be distributed to every single Texas county hit by Harvey.

You can still support the relief efforts in post-Hurricane Harvey Texas by calling 1-833-2-HELPTX, or online at www.RebuildTX.org to make a donation.

Photos: Texas Strong: Harvey Can't Mess with Texas

