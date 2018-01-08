Oprah's Golden Globe Awards speech stirs presidential run rumors online

Oprah Winfrey accepts the 2018 Cecil B. DeMille Award speaks onstage during the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images, 2018 NBCUniversal Media, LLC)

Oprah Winfrey's rousing speech at the Golden Globes, as she accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award, stirred more than a standing ovation at the Beverly Hills Hilton. It inflamed rumors that she may run for president (rumors that Winfrey has sought to dispel) and lit up the internet.

The stirring oration, amid a night in which the entire female contingent in the audience wore black to highlight the "Time's Up" movement, began with Winfrey reminiscing about watching Sidney Poitier win an Oscar in 1964, sitting "on the linoleum floor of her house in Milwaukee." Poitier would become the first African American to win the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 1982, and as Oprah continued her rousing speech, she noted that girls like her were probably watching at home as she became the first African-American female to accept the award.

"At this moment, there are some little girls watching as I become the first black woman to be given this award," Winfrey said Sunday. "I want all the girls watching to know: A new day is on the horizon. When that new day finally dawns, it will be because of the magnificent women and many of them are in this room tonight."

Before she stepped off the stage, the word "presidential" was already the adjective of choice on twitter, with #Oprah2020 trending almost immediately. "SHE'S RUNNING," said several Twitter users.

Rumors of a Winfrey presidential run bubbled up more than once in 2017 -- all of them pooh-poohed by Oprah herself. According to Bloomberg, Oprah again denied she had any intention of running in 2020 during a brief backstage interview on Sunday evening, responding bluntly: "I don't, I don't."

