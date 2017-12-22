Oprah Winfrey alerts fans to financial scam: 'Don't believe it'

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 02: Oprah Winfrey on stage during her An Evening With Oprah tour on December 2, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images, KENS)

Know what isn't on Oprah Winfrey's list of her Favorite Things? Scamming.

The Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) CEO, who embodies the role of Mrs. Which for March's A Wrinkle in Time, warned her social media followers of "a fraud" Thursday.

The BBC reports that people are urged to follow fake accounts for a possible payout. After following, the outlet says users are then asked to submit personal information to the account holders.

"Hi everybody, I just wanted you to know that somebody out there is trying to scam you, using my name and my avatar on social media, asking for money if you sign up for an OWN account on Instagram," Winfrey says in a video shared to her Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts. "It’s a fraud, it’s a fraud, it’s a fraud! Don’t believe it. Don’t give up any of your bank accounts or personal information to anybody posing as me, or anyone else, for that matter. And, have a merry Christmas.”

OWN issued a statement via its official Facebook page Wednesday, warning of an impostor. "Please be aware that social media accounts promising money using OWN and/or Oprah Winfrey's name are false," the statement reads. "We have notified the social media platforms who are working diligently to deactivate these accounts."

Earlier this month, Chris Pratt alerted his fans to a fake Facebook account, he says, was "hitting on a lot of different female fans, trying to get their numbers."

