Olivia Newton-John reschedules Houston concert after cancer diagnosis

Olivia Newton-John (Photo: Getty Images, 2013 Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Olivia Newton-John announced that she has rescheduled her concert at the Stafford Centre after receiving news she has cancer.

The original date for the concert was June 8, 2017 but it has been rescheduled for September 28, 2017.

Newton-John postponed several of her summertime U.S. and Canada concert dates last week after the breast cancer survivor learned that her cancer had returned and metastasized to the sacrum.

She shared her plans via social media to complete natural wellness therapies and a short course of photon radiation therapy at her Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Center in Melbourne, Australia.

On Facebook, Newton-John shared her encouraging outlook on the situation saying, “I’m totally confident that my new journey will have a positive success story to inspire others! Love and light, Olivia.”

Tickets are currently on sale for the concert at the Stafford Centre and can be purchased here.

If you have a ticket to the postponed concert date of June 8, the ticket will be honored on September 28. For more information, contact the Stafford Centre box office at 281-208-6900.

