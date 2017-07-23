No. 1 'Dunkirk' declares victory at the box office with $50.5M debut

Harry Styles (far left), Aneurin Barnard and Fionn Whitehead play young soldiers trapped on a beach in 'Dunkirk.' (Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

LOS ANGELES — It's victory for Dunkirk at the box office this weekend. Studios estimates on Sunday show the Christopher Nolan World War II epic earned an estimated $50.5 million to top the charts, with $11.7 million of that coming from IMAX screens.

The well-reviewed Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Tiffany Haddish and Jada Pinkett Smith comedy Girls Trip also beat expectations, taking second place with $30.4 million — the first successful R-rated comedy of summer.

Audiences were 79% female and gave the film a coveted A-plus grade on CinemaScore.

Not so successful was Luc Besson's $180 million sci-fi epic Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, which finished fifth and earned $17 million from North American theaters for the weekend. But Besson's production company EuropaCorp says 90% of the movie's budget was already covered by foreign presales, equity financing and tax subsidies.

Rounding out the top five: Marvel's teen-oriented Spider-Man: Homecoming finished third with $22 million and War for the Planet of the Apes, the last film in the Apes trilogy, was fourth with $20.4 million.

Final figures are expected Monday.

Contributing: Kim Willis

