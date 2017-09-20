Nine Inch Nails, Thom Yorke, Solange to headline 2017 Day for Night line-up

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 23: Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails performs onstage on day 3 of FYF Fest 2017 at Exposition Park on July 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for FYF) (Photo: Rich Fury, 2017 Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Day for Night is excited to announce its 2017 line-up, including headliners Nine Inch Nails, Thom Yorke, Solange, Justice, St Vincent, Tyler, The Creator, and James Blake, and 18 art installations and performances by internationally renowned visual artists such as Ryoji Ikeda and Matthew Schreiber.

The weekend’s concerts and visual art will be augmented by a FridaySummit with Chelsea Manning, Laurie Anderson, Nadya Tolokonnikova, Lauren McCarthy speaking on the intersection of art, technology, and activism. After the talks there will be a special performance presented by Saint Heron featuring Solange, followed by Earl Sweatshirt, and Kaytranada.

In solidarity with its hometown of Houston and the surrounding areas affected by Hurricane Harvey, Day for Night has committed a portion of its proceeds to the Greater Houston Community Foundation.

This third edition of Day for Night, which Consequence of Sound named one of the top three festivals in the world, is set for Dec. 15-17. It will once again transform the 1.5 million square foot, cold-war era PostHTX (401 Franklin St) into a unique stage for artists, musicians, and thinkers. Large-scale audiovisual installations and site-specific custom-built structures will provide a unique experience — an art exhibition, weekend-long music festival, and cultural symposium all in one.

"We couldn't be more excited to host this lineup of who we think are leaders in their disciplines of arts, music and ideas. This dynamic lineup represents just the beginning of an aggressive three to five year plan to grow Day for Night into a multi venue five-day citywide event. Houston has a long standing legacy of technology, art and culture, and we see Day for Night as part of that story in the future,” says Omar Afra, Executive Producer and co-founder of Day for Night.

DAY FOR NIGHT SUMMIT (FRIDAY ONLY)

The Day for Night Summit will kick off the weekend festivities on Friday, with four prominent activists sharing their thoughts on the relationship between art, technology, and activism, and a special musical performance. Government transparency and LGBTQ advocate Chelsea Manning, visual artist and musician Laurie Anderson, musician, conceptual artist, and political activist Nadya Tolokonnikova (Pussy Riot), and Los Angeles-based artist Lauren McCarthy will speak. “Soul Cleansing,” a Special Performance presented by Saint Heron featuring Solange followed by Earl Sweatshirt, and Kaytranada, will follow the talks to close out the evening.

"The Day for Night Summit is a massive platform for exchanging ideas about how art and technology is changing our world. Every day there is less and less separation between musicians, activists, and audiences. At the Day for Night Summit, we will all be participants in shaping our collective future,” says the Friday Summit curator Karen Farber, Director of the University of Houston’s Cynthia Woods Mitchell Center for the Arts.

The Summit on Friday is a separate, ticketed event, offering Day for Night Attendees the opportunity to begin the weekend early, and add eleven hours of events to their schedules: music, a sneak peak at the site-specific artworks that have been installed for the festival, and a series of activist-led talks.

VISUAL ARTISTS (FRIDAY - SUNDAY)

The Day for Night 2017 artists are a wide-ranging and diverse group of creators from around the world, from sculptors to coders to engineers: Ryoji Ikeda, Matthew Schreiber, Conditional Studio + Processing Foundation, James Clar, Felicie D'Estienne D'Orves, Kyle McDonald, Ryoichi Kurokawa, Radio Soulwax, VT Pro, The Mill, Hovver, Playmodes, Theodore Fivel, Ekene Ijeoma, Cocolab, Sam Cannon, Vincent Moon and Priscilla Telmon, and Lina Dib.

Multimedia artist Ryoji Ikeda, who brought his wildly innovative “stage shows” to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, will create a site-specific work for the festival. Holographer and laser light artist Matthew Schreiber, who was formerly James Turrell’s studio assistant, will create a site-specific, large-scale light installation for a concert. Los Angeles-based nonprofit Conditional Group + Processing Foundation will present a new installation and workshop about creative coding, software literacy in the visual arts, and youth education. Theodore Fivel, a sculptor based in Paris, will bring one of his amorphic creations, using the space as an art installation. Lina Dib, the artist and anthropologist known for investigates socio-technical, ethnographic, and ecological change, will provide a site-specific work.

"With the 2017 edition of Day for Night, we continue combining well-established and internationally acclaimed artists with emerging talent from around the world. We are also pushing forward with our mission to bring a better understanding of new media practices by introducing more educational components. Finally, this year's edition will continue to showcase collaborations between artists and musicians, with performances within installations, thus sharpening our focus on the merging waters of light, sound and space," says Day for Night Curator Alex Czetwertynski.

MUSIC LINE-UP (SATURDAY - SUNDAY)

This year’s lineup will showcase leading musicians including Nine Inch Nails, Thom Yorke, Justice, St Vincent, Tyler, The Creator, James Blake, Pretty Lights, Jamie XX, Phantogram, Pussy Riot, The Jesus Lizard, Laurie Anderson, REZZ, Nina Kraviz, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Cashmere Cat, Cardi B, Perfume Genius, Sky Ferreira, Gas, En Vogue, Lil B, Of Montreal performing Hissing Fauna You Are The Destroyer, Venetian Snares X Daniel Lanois, Princess Nokia, Kimbra, Mount Kimbie, Corbin, Shlohmo, The Album Leaf, G Jones, Forest Swords, Babyfather, Dj Tennis, Tim Hecker, Shabazz Palaces, Andy Stott, Jessy Lanza, Jlin, Priests, Bjarki, Roni Size, Demdike Stare, Saro, Rabit x House of Kenzo, B L A C K I E, Marcus Marr, Hoodcelebrityy, Faten Kanaan, True American, Pearl Crush, Deep Cuts, Tyler Barber, N N O A, Santa Muerte, Kona Fm, Anitra, Narcons, Acid Jeep, XLX, Miguel Flaco, Collin Hedrick, Saul Williams, BOOTS, Jenny Hval, and Saint Heron Presents: “Soul Cleansing” Featuring Solange, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kaytranada.

TICKETS

General Admission Tickets are for Saturday, Dec. 16 and Sunday, Dec. 17, providing Day for Night attendees two-day total access to all art installations and and musical performances across four stages.

Friday 2017 Tickets offer an extra eleven hours of festivities, beginning Friday, Dec. 15 at 3 p.m., with access to the series of talks included in the Friday Summit, as well as a sneak peak of select art installations, and musical performances slated until 2AM.

VIP 2017 Tickets provide access to all the amenities included in the General Admission and Fridaytickets, with many additional perks: rapid entry to the event, premium viewing areas, access to VIP lounges, complimentary beverages and snacks throughout the event, onsite VIP concierge & help desk, and complimentary swag bags with T-shirt, stickers, pins, and tote.

