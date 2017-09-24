Nikki Reed, Ian Somerhalder do damage control after forced-pregnancy joke on podcast

SANTA MONICA, CA - SEPTEMBER 08: Actors Nikki Reed (L) and Ian Somerhalder attend XQ Super School Live, presented by EIF, at Barker Hangar on September 8, 2017 in Santa California. (Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for EIF, 2017 Getty Images)

Twilight actress Nikki Reed and her husband, Vampire Diaries actor Ian Somerhalder, are clearing the air after a joke they made during a podcast sparked condemnation that they were making light of forced pregnancies.

The couple, who married in 2015 and welcomed their first child in August, were sharing their experience on the Sept. 20 episode of Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy Podcast when they were asked when they decided to try for a baby.

"When (he) threw out all my birth control pills," Reed, 29, laughed.

Somerhalder explained the real reason: On a vacation to Barcelona with close friends last May, they agreed to have children at the same time so their kids could grow up together.

"It was just time," the 38-year-old actor told host Dr. Elliot Berlin. "Unbeknownst to poor Nikki, she didn't realize that I was going to go into her purse and take our her birth control. It was the beginning of the pack and I had to pop them all out. There were like 25 of them."

He added, "There is a six-minute video of her freaking out" about it.

Fast-forward three days to Saturday, when negative reaction reached a fever-pitch, prompting them to issue a joint statement posted to Twitter:

"We never expected a lighthearted interview we did poking fun at EACH OTHER and how WE chose together to get pregnant," they wrote, "to turn into something representing a very serious matter."

While agreeing that coerced pregnancies are a serious matter and affirming their commitment to women's rights, they called the Barcelona story a "goofy moment in Barcelona with our two best friends and the anticipation of our journey together as we went from two to three."

Reed and Somerhalder added that they think it's a "shame that outlets chose this as their way into a very serious discussion, as we are certainly not qualified to be the faces of this topic.”

That said, "If this somehow sheds light on a topic that definitely needs mainstream attention, then we are grateful for the unintended consequence," they noted.

But they were quite clear about the bottom line: "We are two happily married people who chose TOGETHER to have a baby. The end."

You can listen to their interview in full at InformedPregnancy.com or on iTunes.

A note from us... pic.twitter.com/3WNmrGYS7M — Nikki Reed (@NikkiReed_I_Am) September 23, 2017

© 2017 USATODAY.COM