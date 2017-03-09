Nicole Kidman blames awkward Oscars clap on her Harry Winston jewelry

Actress Nicole Kidman attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

From a swing in Moulin Rouge! Nicole Kidman sang, "diamonds are a girl's best friend," but the precious jewels turned the Big Little Lies actress into the star of a bumbling GIF at this year's Academy Awards when it appeared she didn't know how to applaud.

It was one of the moments when we'd questioned everything we'd ever known. In her career spanning decades, how could we not have detected that the actress couldn't clap?

But, it turns out, she can. So, let's give her a round of applause since that's no longer considered smug.

As a guest on Sydney's radio show Kyle & Jackie O, Kidman revealed, as host Kyle Sandilands thought, her jewelry was the cause of her uncomfortable handclap.

The sparkly culprit. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS, AFP/Getty Images)

"I was like, 'Gosh, I want to clap. I don't want to not be clapping,' which would be worse, right?" Kidman explained. "'Why isn't Nicole clapping?' So, therefore I'm clapping, but it was really difficult because I had a huge ring on that was not my own, but was absolutely gorgeous. And, I was terrified of damaging it."

With the hefty price tag of celeb bling that USA TODAY is quite familiar with, we're going to say that was a good call.

