Nicki Minaj announces split from Meek Mill

LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 31: Recording artist Nicki Minaj performs at Drai's Beach Club - Nightclub at the Cromwell Las Vegas during a New Year's Eve celebration on December 31, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Drai's Beachclub-Nightclub) (Photo: Getty Images)

New year, new Nicki.

Nicki Minaj revealed her split from rapper Meek Mill on Twitter Thursday, saying "to confirm, yes I am single."

"Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u," she also wrote in the tweet.

The Side to Side rapper, 34, didn't mention Mill, 29, by name or give any reasons for the split. Last month, the couple hinted at a potential breakup on Instagram, posting quotes seemingly directed at one another.

“Those people who tried to bury you didn’t know you were a seed," Minaj posted, with Mill following suit with the quote, “Happiness the best make up a woman can wear….show me ya true colors!”

The couple began dating in early 2015, and have courted breakup rumors throughout their high-profile relationship. Their romance, which the couple extensively documented on their social media feeds, inspired a joint tour and the collaborations Buy A Heart and All Eyes on You, and helped spark the long-running feud between Mill and Drake, Minaj's rumored former beau.

Minaj explained her love for Mill in their first joint interview to GQ in September 2015, where they revealed details of their relationship.

"People tell me all the time, it takes a special kind of man to be with a woman who has her own, and it takes a special kind of man to not feel insecure by a woman who is doing her own thing," Minaj said "You know? So, one of the things that made me want to be with him is we spent so much time talking, and he always made me feel like he was ok with me being me. As an artist and just as a woman."

In December 2015, Minaj testified for Mill in court for his parole violations, with his defense lawyer claiming the couple was seriously discussing marriage.