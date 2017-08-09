Nick Jonas to play Carnival cruise ships

Singer/songwriter Nick Jonas attends 'Los Angeles Confidential celebrates cover star Nick Jonas' at Catch LA on April 5, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Los Angeles Confidential) (Photo: Emma McIntyre, 2017 Getty Images)

Nick Jonas soon will be playing a cruise ship. In fact, he'll be performing on two of them.

The multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated pop star will be holding concerts aboard the 2,974-passenger Carnival Liberty and 2,758-passenger Carnival Victory on Nov. 17 and 18, respectively, Carnival has announced.

Taking place while the vessels are docked in Nassau in the Bahamas, the performances will be part of the Carnival LIVE Concert Series, which brings big-name musicians and comedians to ships across the Carnival fleet for one-time gigs.

Jonas has never played a cruise ship, according to the line.

The concerts only are open to passengers on the vessels and come with an extra charge. Tickets cost $75 for general admission, with a VIP package available for $250. The VIP package includes seating in the first few rows of the shipboard theaters where the concerts will take place and a photo opportunity with the artist.



A list of all Carnival LIVE performances currently on the line's schedule is online at carnival.com/CarnivalLIVE.

