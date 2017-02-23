Nick Cannon welcomes son Golden 'Sagon' Cannon

The multi-talented celeb, 36, shared a photo of the newest addition to his family Wednesday, his son Golden "Sagon" Cannon.
In a black and white photo posted to Instagram, Cannon gazes lovingly at the newborn while hugging him close.
Cannon writes that the child, whose mother is
"Weeping may endure for a night," Cannon captioned the image, "but Joy cometh in the morning! No matter how hard the world may hit you, God always reminds us of our purpose! #TrueHappiness Welcome to Earth Son!"
Golden makes Cannon a father of three. He has twins with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, Moroccan and Monroe Cannon, 5.
According to a People report, Cannon told the radio program The Breakfast Club last November, that he would not refer to Bell as an ex.
"Mariah is my last ‘ex’" he explained. "Everybody else is people that I’ve known, loved and cared for.”
