Nick Cannon welcomes son Golden 'Sagon' Cannon

Actor Nick Cannon attends the 'Chi-Raq' photo call during the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Grand Hyatt Hotel on February 16, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Nick Cannon left America's Got Talent, but he still might be on diaper duty.

The multi-talented celeb, 36, shared a photo of the newest addition to his family Wednesday, his son Golden "Sagon" Cannon.

In a black and white photo posted to Instagram, Cannon gazes lovingly at the newborn while hugging him close.

Cannon writes that the child, whose mother is Brittany Bell , 29, a former Miss Arizona USA , was born on Tuesday.

"Weeping may endure for a night," Cannon captioned the image, "but Joy cometh in the morning! No matter how hard the world may hit you, God always reminds us of our purpose! #TrueHappiness Welcome to Earth Son!"

Golden makes Cannon a father of three. He has twins with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, Moroccan and Monroe Cannon, 5.

According to a People report, Cannon told the radio program The Breakfast Club last November, that he would not refer to Bell as an ex.

"Mariah is my last ‘ex’" he explained. "Everybody else is people that I’ve known, loved and cared for.”

Weeping may endure for a night, but Joy cometh in the morning! No matter how hard the world may hit you, God always reminds us of our purpose! #TrueHappiness Welcome to Earth Son! Golden "Sagon" Cannon 2/21/17 #Awakened A post shared by LORD NCREDIBLE ALMIGHTY 🕉IkeT🆙 (@nickcannon) on Feb 22, 2017 at 10:22am PST

USA Today