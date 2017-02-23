KHOU
Close
Weather Alert Special Weather Statement
Close

New track puts the ‘go' in go karts

The new SpeedSportz Racing Park is open in New Caney on Highway 242 near 59 North.

Sherry Williams, KHOU 8:08 AM. CST February 23, 2017

NEW CANEY, Texas – The new SpeedSportz Racing Park is open in New Caney on Highway 242 near 59 North. 

It features zippy little karts that go as fast as 45 miles an hour.

There's also a professional kart school open to the general public. Those karts go as fast as 85 miles an hour.

For more info, visit their website

WATCH: Sherry Williams racing at SpeedSportz in New Caney

(© 2017 KHOU)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories