New track puts the ‘go' in go karts

NEW CANEY, Texas – The new SpeedSportz Racing Park is open in New Caney on Highway 242 near 59 North.

It features zippy little karts that go as fast as 45 miles an hour.

There's also a professional kart school open to the general public. Those karts go as fast as 85 miles an hour.

