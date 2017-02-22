Netflix announces release date for new 'Mystery Science Theater 3000'

The 2017 cast of Mystery Science Theater 3000 (Netflix) (Photo: WXIA)

For all you Mystery Science Theater 3000 fans, there is finally a release date for the revival! Netflix said Wednesday the rebooted version of the long-running series will be released on Friday, April 14.

Series creator Joel Hodgson raised more than $6 million last fall with a massive Kickstarter campaign to help fund production of 14 episodes for an 11th season of the cult series, which first aired in 1988 on Minneapolis TV station KTMA before going national -- first on The Comedy Channel and Comedy Central, then on Sci-Fi Channel, with 197 first-run episodes and a feature film running through 1999.

Get ready for the Robot Roll-Call: @MST3K is coming to Netflix April 14! pic.twitter.com/iYVT7RhcTo — Netflix US (@netflix) February 22, 2017

The series originally starred Hodgson as a janitor trapped on a spaceship and forced to watch B-movies as part of a plot by a pair of mad scientists to try to take over the world. To try to maintain his sanity, the janitor, Joel Robinson, creates robot companions to keep him company and to help him humorously comment on the movies as they play out on the screen.

In later seasons, members of the cast changed, and ultimately Hodgson was replaced as the janitor lead by Michael J. Nelson as Mike Nelson in the fifth season. In the new season 11 revival, Jonah Ray will be our victim - I mean hero, Jonah Heston, with Felicia Day as Kinga Forrester, daughter of the original mad scientist Dr. Clayton Forrester, and Patton Oswalt as Son of TV's Frank, the son of Forrester's henchman, TV's Frank from the original MST3K. Other cast members include Hampton Yount and Baron Vaughn.

Along with Wednesday's announcement from Netflix, the first full cast photo was released. Netflix will stream the new Mystery Science Theater 3000 in the United States, Canada, the UK, Australia and New Zealand.

