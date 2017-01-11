Natalie Portman: Ashton Kutcher was paid three times as much as me

In the February cover interview with the British edition of Marie Claire,
"I knew and I went along with it because there's this thing with ‘quotes’ in Hollywood,” she recalls. “His [quote] was three times higher than mine so they said he should get three times more. I wasn't as (mad) as I should have been. I mean, we get paid a lot, so it's hard to complain, but the disparity is crazy.”
But like
“Compared to men, in most professions, women make 80 cents to the dollar,” she told the magazine. “In Hollywood, we are making 30 cents to the dollar.”
At the time Paramount announced plans for No Strings Attached in March 2010, Portman had already filmed her Oscar-winning role in Black Swan, but it would not premiere until that fall's
Kutcher's most recent film at that point was Killers, an assassin comedy co-starring
"I don’t think women and men are more or less capable," Portman argues. "We just have a clear issue with women not having opportunities. We need to be part of the solution, not perpetuating the problem."
Kutcher's representatives did not reply to a request for comment made by the Associated Press.
USA Today
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs