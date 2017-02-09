YouTuber Messy Mya's estate sues Beyoncé for $20M over 'Formation' sampling

Beyonce. (Photo: Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — The estate of a late New Orleans YouTube star has filed a $20 million copyright infringement lawsuit against Beyoncé over the use of his voice in her song Formation.

The estate of Anthony Barré, who went by the name Messy Mya on YouTube, claims in the lawsuit filed in New Orleans federal court Monday that Barre’s voice is featured in the introduction to Formation. The complaint alleges Barre’s estate has received no payment or acknowledgment.

Barré was fatally shot in 2010.

Barré’s estate is demanding at least $20 million in damages and royalties.

In addition to Beyoncé, the suit names several songwriters, the video’s director and companies owned by Warner Music Group . Representatives for Beyonce and WMG didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.