Reports: Willie Nelson cancels February tour dates due to flu

Willie Nelson (Getty Images) (Photo: 2016 Getty Images)

It seems like the flu's hitting everyone this month -- even country music legend Willie Nelson.

According to People Magazine, Nelson's publicist released a statement saying he's canceled all of his February concert dates on doctor's orders.

Related: Willie Nelson has the flu but 'will be fine,' publicist says

His publicist says he looks "healthy as ever" but needs to rest his voice for the next few weeks.

Nelson, 84, canceled most of his January tour dates due to a breathing problems.

Nelson's next scheduled tour date is March 5 in Greenville, South Carolina.

Photos: Willie Nelson through the years

© 2018 WMAZ-TV