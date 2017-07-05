Why did Taylor Swift skip her July 4th bash? Here are the best theories

Looks like there was a Blank Space in Taylor Swift’s Fourth of July party plans.

There were no signs of the singer's annual, star-studded July 4th bash this year -- or at least she hasn’t shared pictures of the event on social media as usual.

Last year, the fête included ex-boyfriend Tom Hiddleston, Ruby Rose, Cara Delevingne, Blake Lively and more. AThough not on the official guest list, fans have become accustomed to experiencing the patriotic party through Swift’s Instagram, and grew disappointed with this year's lack of fun photos.

well taylor swift didn't have an iconic party. fourth of july canceled — liz (@AstoundingSwift) July 5, 2017

@taylorswift13 What happened to taymerica? I'm suing you — Taylor Swift Facts (@TSwiftFCT) July 5, 2017

So what stopped Swift from hosting her friends this time around? Here are some of the most entertaining theories.

She was busy with new beau Joe Alwyn

Alwyn, an actor from the U.K., might've needed a crash-course on July 4th festivities. Selena Gomez recently commented on how happy BFF Taylor was with her new man on Sirius XM's Morning Mash Up. Maybe Swift swapped the bash for a double date with Gomez and The Weeknd?

She was tired out from all the Katy Perry drama

Let's face it, feuding is fatiguing. The Bad Blood between the dueling divas was brought up again in May by Perry, who confirmed the rumors on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Then, in a maybe-not-so-coincidental move, Swift put her music back on Spotify the same day of Perry's new album release earlier this month.

She was secretly spending the holiday weekend in Paris at the couture fashion shows

Celebs have been flocking to France for Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week, and we wouldn't be surprised if Swift joined in, too. Kirsten Dunst is among the stars who celebrated the holiday abroad. Plus, who doesn't love a quick getaway, right?

She was simply enjoying a quiet Fourth of July indoors

We can only imagine how exhausting it must be to plan such a highly anticipated party, so maybe Swift just decided to sit this year out -- and instead, play with her feline friends (aka her pet cats), which we know how much she loves to do.

She couldn't decide who to invite

BFF Selena Gomez skipped the party last year, and Lorde recently called her friendship with Swift "an autoimmune disease." So if she couldn't (or didn't want to) invite everyone, maybe it was better not to invite anyone at all.

Or she was taking the holiday to work on new music for her fans

Because they have been asking for it. The return of her music to Spotify has not stopped fans from wanting new music from Swift, who have been speculating when the singer will drop a new album.

Whatever the songstress might’ve been doing instead, we guess the stars on our imaginary guest list (and the rest of the world) will have to wait until (hopefully) next year.

