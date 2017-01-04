Tomi Lahren corrects Wale over diss track, misses point of diss track

Recording artist Wale attends the radio broadcast center during the 2016 BET Experience at the JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. Live on June 24, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Araya Diaz/Getty Images)

Tomi Lahren didn’t exactly Smile after hearing rapper Wale’s latest release.

The song in question, the Phil Ade-assisted track Smile, sees Wale referencing The Blaze pundit, mispronouncing her name in a subtle jab and criticizing her ideological views in a more pointed one.

"On behalf of Charlamagne (tha God), I’m sure he ain’t trading sides," the Gifted artist raps in reference to the "Breakfast Club" co-host and his hotly-contested meeting with Lahren last month. "Maybe I should meet Tammy Lahren, I’ll Lauryn Hill her... she miseducated anyway. Probably hate the color of my face."

Despite the clever play on Hill's 1998 album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, Lahren was not impressed. The conservative political commentator addressed the song on Twitter late Tuesday, tagging Wale and writing, "So, if you’re gonna put someone in a song… diss ‘em... perhaps get their fricken name right next time."

Wale proceeded to let his petty flag fly, confirming the line was intentional by tweeting, "OK, Tammy."

In return, Lahren gave it right back, writing:

