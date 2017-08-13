KHOU
Thomas Rhett welcomes baby girl in sweet tweet

Carly Mallenbaum, USA TODAY , KHOU 9:00 PM. CDT August 13, 2017

Thomas Rhett has a new baby girl!

The country artist shared the happy news with his fans Sunday, just a few hours after his wife, Lauren Akins, delivered their daughter.

"At 10:28 PM, Ada James Akins was born," Rhett, 27, tweeted. "It was truly the most amazing thing I've ever experienced. Thank you Lord & everyone for the prayers."

 

 

Lauren Akins shared another sweet photo of the infant, and wrote on Instagram that Ada was born "after almost 36 hours of labor... weighs 7 pounds 3 ounces and is so stinking cute I just can't take it! We are all doing well now, just resting."

 

 

💗

A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on

 

Ada is the second daughter for the couple, who adopted Willa Gray in May after visiting the baby girl in Uganda several times.

"Thomas Rhett and I are so I love with (Ada). And Willa Gray is so excited to finally have a baby sister," Lauren wrote.

 

 

