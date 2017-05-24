Take a look back at U2's music video filmed in the Astrodome

HOUSTON -- In honor of U2's concert Wednesday night at NRG Stadium, let's take a look back at one of the few music videos the band filmed in the USA - right next door at the Houston Astrodome!

Two music videos were filmed for the song "Stuck in a Moment You Can't Get Out Of," but of course the Astrodome version is our favorite.

The football-themed video opens with John Madden (on a green screen) welcoming fans to the fictional "Fire Dome," home of the "Fire Flys." While there is no direct reference to Houston or the Astrodome, the video clearly shows the big Texas flag several times and the dome's iconic jumbo scoreboard.

Singer Bono is shown singing from a mid-level deck in the dome, although in the close-ups it appears his segments were filmed somewhere else.

Take a look...

Watch: http://www.dailymotion.com/video/x1crhk_video-single-u2-stuck-in-a-moment_music

Here's what Wikipedia has to say about the music video:

"...directed by Joseph Kahn, features an American football game between the "Flys" [sic] and the "Lemons" filmed at the Houston Astrodome, and contains various inside jokes and references to the band's past, such as the team names themselves - which were the titles of two U2 singles released in the 1990s. The video features a brief cameo in the beginning from John Madden, whose lines also feature several U2 references. The main part of the video shows a placekicker named Paul Hewson—Bono's real name—forced to re-live a field goal he missed that cost his team the game."

