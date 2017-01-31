Super Bowl LIVE performances have Texas ties

HOUSTON – Many of the Super Bowl LIVE concert headliners have ties to both Houston and Texas.

Ryan Bingham performs Wednesday night. He grew up in west Texas and attended Westfield High School in Spring. The singer and songwriter has many hits including Bread and Water and The Weary Kind.

Solange Knowles is the headline performer Thursday night. Born and raised in Houston, she recently released her album A Seat at the Table which went number one on the charts in the United States. And in case you didn't know, she is the younger sister of Beyonce.

ZZ Top, a band formed in Houston, is the last of three sets scheduled for Saturday. They blues-rock band is known for their hits such as Legs, Cheap Sunglasses, Just Got Paid and many more.

A total of 32 bands will perform free of charge in Discovery Green for Super Bowl LIVE.

