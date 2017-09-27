Steven Tyler cancels remaining Aerosmith tour to deal with 'unexpected medical issues'

Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler has abruptly canceled his band's last four South American shows to receive "immediate care" for "unexpected medical issues," according to a statement released Tuesday.

But don't be Cryin' for Tyler, who explained in the statement posted on his Twitter account that he has to sort out the unspecified medical situation.

“Please not to worry," Tyler wrote in the statement. "I am not in a life-threatening condition, but I need to deal with this right away, and get some rest and medical care immediately in order to sustain and maintain my future performances. I promise I'll be back."

Steven Tyler (L) and Joe Perry, perfom on stage during the Aerosmith concert in Spain. (Photo: EPA)

"Unfortunately, health does not wait," Tyler wrote. "As they say, 'We humans make plans and God laughs.' "

Tyler flew back to the U.S. on Monday night after a show in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The band has canceled two shows this month, in Curitiba, Brazil, and Santiago, Chile, and two shows next month, in Rosario, Argentina, and Monterrey, Mexico.

The statement did not give the specific medical condition. But it stated: "Steven is expected to make a full recovery."

"With proper rest and treatment he will be back on his feet soon, rocking the world," the treatment said.

