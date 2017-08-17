Shania Twain to make Houston tour stop next summer

Shania Twain performs at the 2017 Stagecoach Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 29, 2017 in Indio, California. / AFP PHOTO / Robyn Beck (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: ROBYN BECK, This content is subject to copyright.)

HOUSTON - Shania Twain has announced a new tour and she will be making a Houston stop next summer.

Twain is hitting the road in 2018 in support of her new album, 'Now'. This is her first tour since 2015.

Her Houston stop will be at the Toyota Center on June 9, 2018.

American Express members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, August 22 at 10:00 a.m. local time until Thursday, August 24 at 10:00 p.m. local time.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on August 25. For more presale details and ticket information on the Houston Toyota Center show please go to www.houstontoyotacenter.com.

