Selena fans say Google's tribute will help inspire a new generation

Photo courtesy Google (Photo: Custom)

The Alamo City is home to hundreds of Selena Quintanilla Perez fans and many logged on to Google on Tuesday morning and received a special surprise.

Google Doodle featured the Tejano legend on their homepage with a 90-second video of her journey to stardom. It took Google two years to create the video with the blessing of Selena’s family.

In an interview with Google, Selena’s sister Suzette Quintanilla said that the video sends a strong message to fans.

“That you can do anything you really want,” she said. “She started when she was really young and she became this amazing artist.”

The search engine dropped the surprise on fans on October 17, the same day Selena released her first solo album 28 years ago.

“Selena’s favorite saying is that the impossible is always possible,” Suzette Quintanilla said.

Bianca Flores said that she’s been a Selena fan since she was 4 years old. She said the Tejano queen was an inspiration for her generation and now, with a global platform keeping the Selena’s memory alive, others can be inspired.

"You're helping a lot of little girls find beauty in themselves, beauty in their culture, and the power to pursue their dreams," Bianca Flores said.

To see more of Google's tribute to Selena, click here.

