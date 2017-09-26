Scotty McCreery proposes to girlfriend

Scotty McCreery gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Gabi Dugal. Pictures Courtesy: EBM, Essential Broadcast Media (Photo: Custom)

GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN, North Carolina -- Country Music artist, Scotty McCreery has finally popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, Gabi Dugal.

McCreery proposed while on a hike with his girlfriend on one of their favorite trails near Grandfather Mountain.

McCreery got down on one knee after they arrived at the top of the mountain surrounded by breathtaking views. McCreery even helped design the ring specifically for Dugal.

McCreery said, “I’ve been planning this moment for so long that it feels surreal for it to have finally happened.” He also said, “Gabi is the perfect girl and my true love, and I cannot wait to begin building our life together as husband and wife.”

The couple met in kindergarten in Garner, North Carolina. Dugal then wrote, “Mrs. Gabi McCreery” encircled with hearts in her diary at the time.”

They started dating during their senior year at Garner High. Dugal is a graduate of the University of North Carolina, and currently, works as a pediatric cardiac nurse at Duke University Hospital.

We wish the happy couple all the best!

