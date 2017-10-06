Sam Smith's new tour to stop in Houston next summer

HOUSTON -- Singer-songwriter Sam Smith is capitalizing on his upcoming Saturday Night Live appearance with the announcement of a 2018 tour.

Presale tickets go on sale Oct. 11. General public tickets go on sale Oct. 12.

According to Live Nation, Sam Smith’s sophomore album, The Thrill Of It All, will be released worldwide on Nov. 3 via Capitol Records. His arena tour will kick off on June 18, 2018 at Air Canada Centre in Toronto.

He'll come to the Houston Toyota Center on July 18 before heading to Dallas on July 20 and Austin on July 21.

The Thrill Of It All Tour – 2018 North American Dates

6/18 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

6/19 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

6/22 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

6/23 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

6/26 Boston, MA TD Garden

6/27 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

6/29 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

7/3 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

7/4 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

7/6 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

7/7 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

7/10 Duluth, GA Infinite Energy Center

7/11 Orlando, FL Amway Center

7/13 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

7/14 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena

7/17 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

7/18 Houston, TX Toyota Center

7/20 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

7/21 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center

7/25 Monterrey, MEX Arena Monterrey

7/27 Mexico City, MEX Palacio de los Deportes

8/14 Saint Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

8/15 Chicago, IL United Center

8/17 St. Louis, MO Chaifetz Arena

8/18 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

8/21 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

8/22 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

8/24 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

8/28 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center

8/29 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center

8/31 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena

9/1 San Diego, CA Valley View Casino Center

9/4 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena

9/5 San Jose, CA SAP Center

9/7 Portland, OR Moda Center

9/8 Seattle, WA KeyArena

9/10 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

9/12 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

9/13 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

