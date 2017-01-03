Sam Hunt engaged to girlfriend Hannah Lee Fowler

A House Party may be in order, because
The country singer popped the question to his girlfriend Hannah
Fowler and Hunt's on-again-off-again romance inspired much of his breakthrough 2014 album
"I'm sorry I named the album Montevallo. I'm sorry people know your name now, and strangers hit you up on social media," he sings. "I know you want your privacy and you got nothing to say to me, but I wish you'd let me pay off your student loans with these songs you gave me."
Fowler has also made mysterious appearances in vacation snaps on Hunt's Instagram account, including recent trips to Israel and Hawaii.
In a 2014 interview with ABC News Radio, Hunt explained Fowler's influence on his music. "I spent a lot of time talking to her about songs. I probably should have included her as a co-writer on a lot of these songs because I spent a lot of time chatting with her," he said.
"I got a lot of insight into females in general from being in a close relationship with her," he continued. "I used a lot of that when writing on the songs, because a lot of the songs are relationship-based. I didn't want it to be just extra-macho."
