RodeoHouston season tickets on sale Tuesday

HOUSTON - RodeoHouston will be selling a limited number of season tickets on Tuesday.

Those who purchase the season tickets will be guaranteed the same seats for all the Rodeo and concert performances. Tickets also include access to all the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo activities at NRG Park.

The Garth Brooks shows on Feb. 27 and March 18 are included in the purchase. Officials plan to announce the rest of the concert line-up in January 2018.

Season tickets start at $360 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Aug. 1. To purchase tickets, click here.

The 2018 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will be held Feb. 27 to March 18.

