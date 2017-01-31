Prince back catalog coming to Apple and Spotify soon?

Prince performs his first of three shows onstage during 'One Night... Three Venues' hosted by Prince and Lotusflow3r.com held at NOKIA Theatre L.A. LIVE on March 28, 2009, in Los Angeles. Kristian Dowling, Getty Images for Lotusflow3r.com

After a long absence, Prince's greatest hits may soon be available on streaming services other than Tidal, maybe as soon as the Feb. 12 Grammy Awards, expected to feature a tribute to the fallen Purple One.

Classic records from Prince's Warner Bros. catalog, such as Purple Rain, 1999, and Sign O' The Times, are going to be available soon, according to a source close to the situation who could not be identified because they are not authorized to speak publicly.

The signs were already pointing in that direction. Pitchfork reported Monday that Prince's music would be available on Apple soon. Earlier, Bloomberg reported the Prince estate was closing in on deals that will pave the way for the artist’s music to play at Spotify , too.

Update: Sources tell Pitchfork that Prince's back catalog is coming to Apple Music very soon https://t.co/DqyxtGJ9PG pic.twitter.com/GYDmQo2Cs3 — Pitchfork (@pitchfork) January 30, 2017

And Billboard reported that advertisements featuring the Spotify logo bathed in purple appeared Monday morning in the Union Square subway station in Manhattan.

All this, according to Pitchfork, adds "fuel to recent rumors that the Purple One's back catalog would be widely available on streaming services in time for the Grammys" when Rihanna , Bruno Mars and The Weeknd may lead the Prince tribute.

Prince, who won seven Grammys out of 24 nominations, died of an accidental painkiller overdose on April 21 at his Paisley Park estate outside Minneapolis. He was 57.

Two years before his death, after years of disputes and legal battles, Prince signed a new deal giving him the rights to the music he recorded on Warner Bros. Records . Prince was signed to the record label from 1978 to the mid-1990s, releasing key projects like Purple Rain, 1999 and Around the World in a Day.

At the time, Warner Bros. said that Prince would release "previously unheard material" from his tenure at the label, and a 30th-anniversary edition of Purple Rain would be released the summer of 2014. Prince said in a statement then that he was working on new music apart from Warner Bros.

Since July 2015, Prince’s music has been available for streaming only on Tidal. But since his death, Prince's estate has sued Jay Z ’s Roc Nation for copyright infringement over Tidal’s claim of having exclusive streaming rights for Prince’s music. The estate claims that Tidal was only granted a 90-day period of streaming exclusivity for Prince’s 2015 album HITNRUN Phase One.

Meanwhile, Prince's estate remains unsettled (he left no will) and there is still no word on whether there are scores of unreleased tapes of his music in his Paisley Park vault, and if there are, whether any of it will ever be released.

