Pop Rock & Doo Wopp Live coming to Stafford Centre

STAFFORD, Texas- Take a musical journey back in time to the 50s and 60s during Pop Rock & Doo Wopp Live at the Stafford Centre.

There will be performances by Jay and the Americans, Charlie Thomas’ Drifters and Dennis Tufano, the original lead singer of The Buckinghams.

“This Pop Rock & Doo Wopp Show sizes up to be the most amazing line-up we’ve had so far,” states Joseph Mirrione of Praia Entertainment, the producer of the show. “These are the original artists who made the records, so the audience is in for a great night of music and memories."

The show takes place Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m. with tickers ranging from $47 to $89.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit here.

