Pink's powerful 'What About Us' video tells the story of a wounded America

A good music video can completely transform its subject matter, creating a new context that completely changes how listeners hear the song.

Pink's What About Us music video is one such achievement, recasting her new single as a politically-inspired anthem for a wounded America.

Directed by Georgia Hudson, the video opens with audio of protests and political speeches (including Chris Christie introducing future President Trump at the Republican National Convention), as somber shots of young, diverse faces fill the screen. Pink and her ensemble fight, scream, dance in front of police cars and stare into the spotlight of a helicopter hovering overhead, the only populates of the bleak, abandoned city where the video is set.

The video tells the story of a lost generation, its themes mirroring the pain of the many Americans who feel abandoned and unheard in today's society. In the context of the video, Pink's lyrics take on a different meaning, reading as a message to those in power from the people they left behind.

We are searchlights, we can see in the dark

We are rockets, pointed up at the stars

We are billions of beautiful hearts

And you sold us down the river too far



What about us?

What about all the times you said you had the answers?

What about us?

What about all the broken happy ever afters?

What about us?

What about all the plans that ended in disaster?

What about love? What about trust?

What about us?

Last week, the singer also announced the arrival of her seventh album Beautiful Trauma on Oct. 13, her first since 2012's The Truth About Love.

"I could not be more excited right now. My single comes out today 'What About Us' and my new album 'Beautiful Trauma' comes out October 13th," she captioned an Instagram photo of the album cover. "I'm certifiably, insanely proud of this album. It's been a while, and I'm grateful for all the years we've had. Looking forward to the next chapter with you."

