Pink is coming to Houston: 2018 tour just announced

HOUSTON -- Pink, or P!NK, is coming to Houston in 2018.

She'll play the Toyota Center April 28, 2018. She'll then head to Dallas and play the American Airlines Center on May 1, 2018.

American Express cardholders can buy tickets early beginning Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. through Oct. 12 at 10 p.m.

Tickets then go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m.

To buy, go here: https://www.axs.com/events/343993/p-nk-tickets

Tour dates:

Mar 01, 2018

Talking Stick Resort Arena

Phoenix, AZ

Mar 03, 2018

Intrust Bank Arena

Wichita, KS

Mar 05, 2018

BOK Center

Tulsa, OK

Mar 06, 2018

Pinnacle Bank Arena

Lincoln, NE

Mar 09, 2018

United Center

Chicago, IL

Mar 12, 2018

Xcel Center

St Paul, MN

Mar 14, 2018

Scottrade Center

St Louis, MO

Mar 15, 2018

Sprint Center

Kansas City, MO

Mar 17, 2018

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Indianapolis, IN

Mar 18, 2018

Van Andel Arena

Grand Rapids, MI

Mar 20, 2018

Air Canada Centre

Toronto, Canada

Mar 23, 2018

Bell Centre

Montréal, Canada

Mar 25, 2018

Little Caesar's Arena

Detroit, MI

Mar 27, 2018

KFC Yum! Center

Louisville, KY

Mar 28, 2018

Quicken Loans Arena

Cleveland, OH

Apr 04, 2018

Madison Square Garden

New York, NY

Apr 07, 2018

PPG Paints Arena

Pittsburgh, PA

Apr 09, 2018

TD Garden

Boston, MA

Apr 13, 2018

Wells Fargo Center

Philadelphia, PA

Apr 14, 2018

Prudential Center

Newark, NJ

Apr 16, 2018

Verizon Center

Washington, DC

Apr 19, 2018

John Paul Jones Arena

Charlottesville, VA

Apr 21, 2018

Philips Arena

Atlanta, GA

Apr 24, 2018

Amway Center

Orlando, FL

Apr 25, 2018

BB&T Center

Sunrise, FL

Apr 28, 2018

Toyota Center

Houston, TX

May 01, 2018

American Airlines Center

Dallas, TX

May 08, 2018

Pepsi Center

Denver, CO

May 09, 2018

Vivint Smart Home Arena

Salt Lake City, UT

May 12, 2018

Rogers Arena

Vancouver, Canada

