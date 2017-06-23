Paul Berlin, Houston radio icon, dies at 86

Paul Berlin, an icon in Houston radio, has died. He was 86 years old. (Photo: KSEV)

HOUSTON - Paul Berlin, an icon in Houston radio, has died. He was 86 years old.

AM 700 KSEV confirmed his death happened on Thursday. He had been a DJ at the station since 2010, but his footprints on Houston radio goes back decades.

Berlin was a native of Memphis, Tenn., but he made the move to Houston in 1950 to start his career at KNUZ. It didn't take him long to make his mark on the radio scene and music industry.

He won many DJ contests and started to promote concerts and dances featuring legends of Rock and Roll. He was later placed into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio.

KSEV will air a tribute to him on Saturday.

