Noel Gallagher to headline memorial concert at Manchester reopening

LONDON — Noel Gallagher will headline a memorial concert to benefit and honor victims of the Manchester Arena bombing, as the venue reopens next month for the first time since the deadly attack.

The former Oasis frontman's band High Flying Birds will be joined by The Courteeners, Blossoms and Rick Astley at the Sept. 9 We Are Manchester show.

The lineup also includes poet Tony Walsh, known as Longfella, whose poem This is the Place has become a defiant symbol of the northwestern England city devastated by a suicide bombing that killed scores of children.

A total of 22 people died and more than 200 were injured when a bomber detonated a backpack full of explosives after an Ariana Grande concert as hundreds of her mostly young fans were leaving the arena on May 22.

Sue Murphy, deputy leader of Manchester City Council, said Wednesday that the venue's reopening was a symbol of the city's "defiant and resilient spirit."

Manchester is the United Kingdom's second-largest city after London. The arena has been closed for repairs since the bombing.

