Neil Diamond thanks fans for 'outpouring of love' after Parkinson's diagnosis

Neil Diamond has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, the singer revealed on his website Monday.

The legendary musician will be retiring, and has canceled the third leg of this 50th Anniversary tour.

“It is with great reluctance and disappointment that I announce my retirement from concert touring. I have been so honored to bring my shows to the public for the past 50 years,” said Diamond in a statement, apologizing to those who had purchased tickets to upcoming shows.

The tour was set to extend to Australia and New Zealand this March, but the musician's website stated that "the onset of the disease has made it difficult to travel and perform on a large scale basis." Tickets purchased will be refunded.

Diamond's wife and manager, Katie Diamond, tweeted Tuesday that fans in Australia and New Zealand were donating their ticket refunds to support causes like Parkinson's research and fire victim funds. Neil Diamond retweeted that message, and wrote "This makes me smile. Thank you. Thank you to everyone for your outpouring of love and support. It makes a difference."

This makes me smile. Thank you. Thank you to everyone for your outpouring of love and support. It makes a difference. https://t.co/TLZAa69q1B — Neil Diamond (@NeilDiamond) January 23, 2018

Diamond will turn 77 on Wednesday, and the Recording Academy will honor him with its Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammys on Sunday.

