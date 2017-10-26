Maroon 5 making Houston tour stop in June

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs at the March Madness Music Festival in downtown Houston Sunday evening. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Maroon 5 announced the dates of their upcoming 2018 world tour produced by Live Nation. The first leg of the Red Pill Blues tour, named after their sixth studio album, will kick off on May 30, 2018 in Tacoma, WA and will travel to 30 different cities across the US and Canada.

The tour is coming to the Toyota Center on June 10, 2018.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Saturday, November 4th at 10am local time on Ticketmaster.com. There is an exclusive presale available for American Express Card Members. U.S. and Canadian residents who purchase tickets online between October 30th and November 10th will also be able to redeem one physical or digital copy of the new album when it is released November 3rd.

Red Pill Blues, executive produced by J. Kash and Adam Levine, features special guest appearances by SZA, Julia Michaels, A$AP Rocky, and LunchMoney Lewis and includes their current hit single "What Lovers Do", which has garnered 143 million streams on Spotify.

RED PILL BLUES TOUR:

May 30 Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

June 1 Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena

June 2 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

June 4 Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

June 7 Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena

June 9 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

June 10 Houston, TX - Toyota Center

June 12 San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

June 14 New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

June 16 Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

June 17 Ft. Lauderdale, FL - BB&T Center

September 7 Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena

September 9 Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

September 11 Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

September 13 St Louis, MO - ScottTrade Center

September 14 Chicago, IL - United Center

September 16 Milwaukee, WI - Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

September 18 St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

September 20 Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse

September 22 Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

September 23 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

September 25 Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

September 27 Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre

September 29 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

September 30 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

October 2 Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

October 4 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

October 6 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

October 7 Boston, MA - TD Garden

October 10 Hartford, CT - XL Center

October 12 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

October 14 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

October 15 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

For additional information, visit maroon5.com

