Marc Anthony reschedules Houston tour stop for February

Marc Anthony performs on stage during Univision's "Premios Juventud" 2017 Celebrates The Hottest Musical Artists And Young Latinos Change-Makers at Watsco Center on July 6, 2017. (Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for Univision) (Photo: Rodrigo Varela, 2017 Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Singer Marc Anthony has rescheduled his Houston tour stop for February 16, 2018.

Due to scheduling and logistic issues, the concert scheduled for Thursday, October 19 at Toyota Center has been rescheduled. All tickets from the original date will be honored.

According to the Toyota Center, fans may request a refund on their ticket purchase if they are unable to attend the rescheduled performance. Refunds will be issued in the same manner in which the original ticket order was

placed.

All refund requests, except those purchased with a credit card, must be handled in person at the Toyota Center box office or by mail. Original tickets must be returned to Toyota Center Box Office, in person or by mail, in order to process a full refund. Refund requests must be received by Toyota Center before the day of the rescheduled show. Any refund request received after the rescheduled date will not be accepted.

Credit card orders will be refunded to the credit card used to make the original purchase. Once you have submitted your refund request, please allow 7-10 business days for the refund to appear on your account.

Toyota Center Box Office Hours of Operation:

9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday

10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Saturday

By MailRefunds:

Please mail a letter requesting a refund to the following address. You must include your tickets when requesting a refund:

Toyota Center Box Office

Attn: Marc Anthony Refunds

1510 Polk Street

Houston, TX 77002

All questions should be directed to 866-4-HOUTIX (866-446-8849).

© 2017 KHOU-TV