Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton announce final performance together

LEDYARD CENTER, CT - APRIL 10: ***EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE*** Singers/Songwriters Dolly Parton and Honoree Kenny Rogers Backstage at the Kenny Rogers: The First 50 Years show at the MGM Grand at Foxwoods on April 10, 2010 in Ledyard Center, Connecticut. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images) (Photo: Rick Diamond, 2010 Getty Images)

Kenny Rogers is getting ready to retire, and he's going out with a bang.

The country superstar told Rolling Stone that he's preparing for his final Nashville show in October, which will include names like Little Big Town, Elle King and Idina Menzel, but the highlight of the show will certainly be his last-ever performance with Dolly Parton.

Rogers and Parton have only sang together in public twice in the past 27 years, and the last time was 12 years ago. The country stars have had several hits together, including "Islands in the Stream," "Real Love," "Love is Strange" and "You Can't Make Old Friends."

"Dolly is one of those rare people, I've said it before, and I'll say it again, she is everything you think she is and more," Rogers told Rolling Stone. "And that's a rare thing to be able to say about people. Neither of us takes ourselves for granted, and we're both kind of astonished as to what's happened with our lives and our careers. We're both very appreciative of it."

Rogers, 78, said of retiring, "This is all I've done for 60 years, but my mobility has gotten kind of strange, and I don't like to go on stage and have to apologize. It's one of those things – you make decisions based on what life gives you. I've had a great life, I can't complain, but it's time for me to hang it up, I think."

The show will take place on Oct. 25 at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena; it will be taped for later broadcast.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

