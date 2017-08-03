Kennedy Center Honors tap their first rapper: LL Cool J

LL Cool J will be the first hip hop artist to receive the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors. (Photo: VALERIE MACON, AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — This year's Kennedy Center honorees will include a hip-hop artist for the first time.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announced the recipients of the 2017 Kennedy Center Honors Thursday. Hip-hop artist LL Cool J, singers Gloria Estefan and Lionel Richie, television writer and producer Norman Lear and dancer Carmen de Lavallade made this year's list.

This year also marks the 40th anniversary of the awards, which honor people who have influenced American culture through the arts.

The honorees will be celebrated at a Dec. 3 gala, which will feature performances and tributes from top entertainers. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will attend. The show will be broadcast on CBS Dec. 26.

