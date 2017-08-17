Katy Perry postpones 'Witness' tour, blames 'unavoidable production delays'

Katy Perry's Witness tour was supposed to begin on Sept. 7 in Columbus, Ohio. But less than a month before the kickoff, the singer announced on Thursday that she's postponing her tour by two weeks.

"Due to unavoidable production delays, major elements of my tour stage design could not be available for me to rehearse on until this week," Perry said in a statement. “I’ll be spending the next few weeks taking the time to properly prepare the show to be an experience I am proud to share with you. I'm sorry for any inconvenience this causes, but hope everyone who sees the show will agree it was worth the wait."

The Witness tour will now kick off on Sept. 19 in Montreal, with all rescheduled dates available on her website.

In better news, Perry revealed three Witness opening acts: Noah Cyrus from Sept. 19 to Nov. 1, Purity Ring from Nov. 7 to Dec. 20, and Carly Rae Jepsen from Jan. 5 to Feb. 5.

"Can I get a witness?! This is actually happening...I'm opening for @katyperry on #WITNESSTHETOUR! Thank you KP for this insane opportunity," tweeted Noah Cyrus, whose big sister Miley is a longtime friend of Perry's.

Perry returns to TV screens on Aug. 27 to host the MTV Video Music Awards.

