Justin Timberlake bringing ‘The Man of the Woods' tour to Houston

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 7:49 AM. CST January 08, 2018

HOUSTON – Set a reminder on your phone – Justin Timberlake tickets go on sale Jan. 22 for his upcoming tour stop in Houston.

The American Express Presale begins Wednesday, Jan. 17; general on sale begins Monday, Jan. 22.

Justin will play the Toyota Center in Houston on May 23 before playing Dallas on May 27.

Tour organizers say its named after Timberlake’s forthcoming album Man Of The Woods, set for release on Feb. 2.

“The new material will give a self-reflective look at his journey into fatherhood, and offer up personal insight into his layered life experiences.”

Before coming to Houston, Timberlake will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show on Sunday, Feb. 4. 

THE MAN OF THE WOODS TOUR 2018

DATE:            CITY:                          VENUE:                                  ON SALE:
3/13/2018        Toronto, ON                Air Canada Centre                  1/16/2018
3/18/2018        Washington, DC         Capital One Arena                  1/16/2018
3/21/2018        New York, NY             Madison Square Garden        1/16/2018
3/25/2018        Newark, NJ                 Prudential Center                    1/16/2018
3/27/2018        Chicago, IL                  United Center                          1/16/2018
3/31/2018        Cleveland, OH            Quicken Loans Arena             1/22/2018
4/2/2018          Detroit, MI                   Little Caesars Arena               1/22/2018
4/4/2018          Boston, MA                 TD Garden                              1/16/2018
4/8/2018          Montreal, QC              Bell Centre                              1/16/2018
4/12/2018        Salt Lake City, UT      Vivint Smart Home Arena       1/22/2018
4/14/2018        Las Vegas, NV            T-Mobile Arena                       1/16/2018
4/24/2018        San Jose, CA              SAP Center                             1/16/2018
4/28/2018        Los Angeles, CA         The Forum                              1/16/2018
5/2/2018          Phoenix, AZ                Talking Stick Resort Arena     1/22/2018
5/5/2018          Tulsa, OK                    BOK Center                            1/29/2018
5/7/2018          Columbus, OH            Nationwide Arena                   1/29/2018
5/9/2018          Nashville, TN              Bridgestone Arena                  1/29/2018
5/11/2018        Atlanta, GA                 Infinite Energy Arena              1/29/2018
5/14/2018        Orlando, FL                 Amway Center                        1/29/2018
5/15/2018        Tampa, FL                  Amalie Arena                          1/29/2018
5/18/2018        Miami, FL                    American Airlines Arena         1/29/2018
5/19/2018        Ft. Lauderdale, FL      BB&T Center                           1/29/2018
5/23/2018        Houston, TX                Toyota Center                         1/22/2018
5/27/2018        Dallas, TX                   American Airlines Center        1/22/2018
5/30/2018        Memphis, TN              FedEx Forum                          1/22/2018

