Justin Timberlake bringing ‘The Man of the Woods' tour to Houston

HOUSTON – Set a reminder on your phone – Justin Timberlake tickets go on sale Jan. 22 for his upcoming tour stop in Houston.

The American Express Presale begins Wednesday, Jan. 17; general on sale begins Monday, Jan. 22.

Justin will play the Toyota Center in Houston on May 23 before playing Dallas on May 27.

Tour organizers say its named after Timberlake’s forthcoming album Man Of The Woods, set for release on Feb. 2.

“The new material will give a self-reflective look at his journey into fatherhood, and offer up personal insight into his layered life experiences.”

Before coming to Houston, Timberlake will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show on Sunday, Feb. 4.

THE MAN OF THE WOODS TOUR 2018

DATE: CITY: VENUE: ON SALE:

3/13/2018 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre 1/16/2018

3/18/2018 Washington, DC Capital One Arena 1/16/2018

3/21/2018 New York, NY Madison Square Garden 1/16/2018

3/25/2018 Newark, NJ Prudential Center 1/16/2018

3/27/2018 Chicago, IL United Center 1/16/2018

3/31/2018 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena 1/22/2018

4/2/2018 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena 1/22/2018

4/4/2018 Boston, MA TD Garden 1/16/2018

4/8/2018 Montreal, QC Bell Centre 1/16/2018

4/12/2018 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena 1/22/2018

4/14/2018 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena 1/16/2018

4/24/2018 San Jose, CA SAP Center 1/16/2018

4/28/2018 Los Angeles, CA The Forum 1/16/2018

5/2/2018 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena 1/22/2018

5/5/2018 Tulsa, OK BOK Center 1/29/2018

5/7/2018 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena 1/29/2018

5/9/2018 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena 1/29/2018

5/11/2018 Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Arena 1/29/2018

5/14/2018 Orlando, FL Amway Center 1/29/2018

5/15/2018 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena 1/29/2018

5/18/2018 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena 1/29/2018

5/19/2018 Ft. Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center 1/29/2018

5/23/2018 Houston, TX Toyota Center 1/22/2018

5/27/2018 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center 1/22/2018

5/30/2018 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum 1/22/2018

