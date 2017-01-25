Judge issues temporary injunction against White Oak Music Hall

HOUSTON- A judge issued an injunction against White Oak Music Hall on Wednesday.

Many resident who lived near the venue complained that it violated the city's noise ordinance.

“This is a victory for the families in three Houston neighborhoods, and it should be a wakeup call for the City of Houston to stand with families who simply want silent nights”, said Cris Feldman, an attorney who fought to stop the noise.

The music venue will have to end its concerts by 10 p.m. on weekdays and 11 p.m. on the weekends, according to the judge's order.

White Oak Music Hall released this statement in regards to the injunction:

We have not had time to thoroughly review the judge's order, but it does not affect our announced concerts. As such, the Pixies and Randy Rogers shows outside will continue as planned, as will all of our indoor shows and events at Raven Tower. However, any injunction against White Oak Music Hall is a blow to anyone who supports live music in Houston or the revitalization of the Northside neighborhood. The handful of residents opposed to 9 hours of live music a month may be reaping the benefits, but there are tens of thousands of other Houstonians — both near and far from the venue — who ultimately lose out. The good news is that the case is set for trial on May 15, and we expect this case to be resolved quickly.

