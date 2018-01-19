Journey and Def Leppard bringing joint tour to Houston

(Photo: Getty Images)

HOUSTON -- Who’s ready to rock?!?!

Rock ‘n’ roll icons Journey and Def Leppard are teaming up for a new tour that will be coming to Houston later this year.

Just after stops in Dallas and San Antonio, the tour will come to the Toyota Center in Houston on Sept. 1. Toyota Center's website says tickets go on sale at their box office in February.

Rumors Are True: @JourneyOfficial and @DefLeppard are bringing their 2018 tour to Toyota Center on September 1! Tickets on sale February 3 at 10am! https://t.co/bxgKBXOrcC pic.twitter.com/MNleD6O6n3 — Toyota Center (@ToyotaCenter) January 19, 2018

Journey was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year. Def Leppard, however, is not yet in the Rock Hall.

Full list of tour dates from RollingStone:

5/21 - Hartford, CT @ XL Center

5/23 - Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

5/25 - Hershey, PA @ Hershey Park Stadium

5/26 - Buffalo, NY @ Key Bank Center

5/28 - Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

5/30 - Cincinnati, OH @ US Bank Arena

6/1 - Toronto, ON @ Rogers Center

6/2 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Arena

6/5 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

6/6 - Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

6/8 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

6/11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

6/13 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

6/15 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

6/16 - Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

7/1 - Atlanta, GA @ Sun Trust Park

7/3 - Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

7/4 - Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

7/6 - Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

7/7 - Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

7/9 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

7/11 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum Center

7/13 - Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

7/14 - Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

7/16 - Wichita, KS @ InTrust Bank Arena

7/18 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Center

7/19 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

7/21 - Denver, CO @ Coors Field

7/23 - Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

7/25 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

7/27 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field

7/28 - Fargo, ND @ Fargo Dome

8/11 - Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

8/13 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Farm Bureau Live

8/15 - Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

8/17 - Ft Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

8/18 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

8/20 - Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena @ BJCC

8/22 - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

8/24 - St Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium

8/25 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

8/27 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

8/29 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

8/31 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

9/1 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

9/3 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

9/5 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

9/7 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Arena

9/8 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

9/21 - San Francisco, CA @ AT&T Park

9/23 - San Diego, CA @ Petco Field

9/25 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

9/26 - Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena

9/28 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

9/29 - Seattle, WA @ The Gorge

10/1 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

10/3 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden One Center

10/5 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/6 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

