JAY-Z's 4:44 tour coming to Houston in November

JAY-Z announced a massive North American tour for this fall/winter in support of his latest album, 4:44 with a Nov. 8 stop at Houston's Toyota Center.
Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. this Friday, July 14. Tidal users will have an opportunity to purchase tickets starting today.
Citi® is the official presale credit card for the 4:44 TOUR. As such, Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets beginning Monday, July 10th at 11:00 a.m. until Thursday, July 13th at 9 p.m. through Citi's Private Pass® program.
For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com.
.@S_C_ just announced the 4:44 Tour. Exclusive TIDAL pre-sale starts today, 12pm ET: https://t.co/We5OlPBrLl #TIDALXSprint #444TOUR pic.twitter.com/y7Ilb3hhSC— TIDAL (@TIDALHiFi) July 10, 2017
