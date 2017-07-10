KHOU
JAY-Z's 4:44 tour coming to Houston in November

KXTV & KHOU.com Staff , KGW 11:37 AM. CDT July 10, 2017

JAY-Z announced a massive North American tour for this fall/winter in support of his latest album, 4:44 with a Nov. 8 stop at Houston's Toyota Center.

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. this Friday, July 14. Tidal users will have an opportunity to purchase tickets starting today.

 Citi® is the official presale credit card for the 4:44 TOUR. As such, Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets beginning Monday, July 10th at 11:00 a.m. until Thursday, July 13th at 9 p.m. through Citi's Private Pass® program.

For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com.  

