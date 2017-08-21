Jay-Z opens up about infamous elevator fight with Solange: 'We had one disagreement ever'

Jay Z and Beyoncé during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

Looks like there's no beef between Jay-Z and Solange.

The rapper opened up about the infamous elevator fight he had with his wife Beyoncé's sister after the 2014 Met Gala.

"We had one disagreement ever. Before and after we’ve been cool,” the rapper said in an interview Friday with Rap Radar hosts Elliott Wilson and Brian “B.Dot” Miller. “She’s like my sister. I will protect her. That’s my sister, not my sister-in-law. My sister. Period.”

Leaked footage of the incident showed Solange attacking Jay-Z in an elevator after a Met Gala after-party, with Beyoncé standing impassively between them. Although the family released a statement, the dust-up caused an onslaught of theories ranging from infidelity to break-up rumors.

The rapper also revealed that it was difficult when the video of the fight came out, but said he didn't shy away from it.

"I'm a person that always believed that my karma is like immediate. You know what I mean?," he explained. "So I trust life, and I don't shy away from anything."

The family has released three well-received albums since the incident that touch on family drama in various forms (Jay's 4:44, Beyoncé's Lemonade and Solange's A Seat at the Table) -- which doesn't shock Jay-Z.

"I think we went into the elevator great artists," he laughed. "You know what I'm saying? That doesn't surprise me."

Jay-Z's 4:44, released in June, not only dissed several artists, it also referenced the elevator incident on the track Kill Jay-Z: "You egged Solange on, knowin' all along, all you had to say you was wrong."

© 2017 USATODAY.COM