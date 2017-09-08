Janet Jackson visits Harvey evacuees at GRB

Janet Jackson spent some time at the George R. Brown Convention Center on Friday meeting with those forced to evacuate because of Harvey.
Her trip at the shelter wasn't announced, but her presence was quickly felt and people came running just to catch a glimpse.
Jackson was accompanied by her brother, Randy, her band and her backup dancers. She is scheduled to perform at the Toyota Center on Saturday for her 'STATE OF THE WORLD' tour.
.@JanetJackson briefed by #Houston Mayor, @SylvesterTurner at George R. Brown Convention Center ahead of her concert tomorrow. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/Iwoz9m6OQa— Winnie Wright (@WinnieWrightTV) September 8, 2017
She spent some of her time here hugging, and taking pictures with evacuees. One of them, Brid'gell Rice – she suffers from epilepsy and had a seizure just this morning. Jackson shared a special moment with Brid'gell.
Mayor Sylvester Turner was seen waking with Jackson as she met with survivors.
She shared a special moment with Brid'gell Rice who suffers from epilepsy and had a seizure just this morning.
After she left the GRB, Jackson headed over to NRG stadium to meet with evacuees there as well.
