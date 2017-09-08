Janet Jackson visits Harvey evacuees at GRB

(Photo: Alexandria Williams)

Janet Jackson spent some time at the George R. Brown Convention Center on Friday meeting with those forced to evacuate because of Harvey.

Her trip at the shelter wasn't announced, but her presence was quickly felt and people came running just to catch a glimpse.

Jackson was accompanied by her brother, Randy, her band and her backup dancers. She is scheduled to perform at the Toyota Center on Saturday for her 'STATE OF THE WORLD' tour.

She spent some of her time here hugging, and taking pictures with evacuees. One of them, Brid'gell Rice – she suffers from epilepsy and had a seizure just this morning. Jackson shared a special moment with Brid'gell.

Mayor Sylvester Turner was seen waking with Jackson as she met with survivors. She spent some of her time hugging and taking pictures with evacuees.

She shared a special moment with Brid'gell Rice who suffers from epilepsy and had a seizure just this morning.

"She really gave me a hug and asked if I was ok," said Rice. "I was just so surprised, shocked that I didn't have a black out from being so excited."

Other evacuees called the visit a "selfless act."

"It's very very humbling to me to see Janet, that with her celebrity status she takes the time to come see us," said Delina Kambaekua, an evacuee. "It shows that not only is it a selfless act, but at the end of the day, when you take away the fame, the money, and everything, she's a human being."

After she left the GRB, Jackson headed over to NRG stadium to meet with evacuees there as well.

© 2017 KHOU-TV