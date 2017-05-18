Houstonians stunned by death of Chris Cornell

Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell rode to fame on the 1990’s grunge rock wave and later helped form Audioslave.(GETTY IMAGES)

HOUSTON - The news of grunge rock pioneer Chris Cornell's death shocked the alternative music scene Thursday morning.

The Soundgarden lead singer died at age 52, one week before a scheduled stop in Houston.

“It’s a sad day you never thought would come,” said a DJ at 94.5 The Buzz. “We’ve lost an icon, a legend, Chris Cornell.”

He rode to fame on the 1990’s grunge rock wave and later helped form Audioslave.

“He is like a god in the alternative industry,” said Rod Ryan Show co-host Dinah Powers.

94.5 The Buzz gave away tickets to Soundgarden’s current tour, which was scheduled to make a stop at downtown’s Revention Music Center next Thursday.

“We are saddened to hear of the loss of Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell,” the venue tweeted.

“We were making our listeners cry on their way to work this morning and just kind of all grieving Chris Cornell together,” said Powers.

According to Detroit’s medical examiner, Cornell hanged himself in his hotel room following a performance in Detroit.

The concert ended with a song about dying.

Cornell’s loss illustrates the sad, sudden impact of suicide.

“You look at somebody like Chris Cornell and think tall, handsome, rich, has it all, famous,” said Powers. “But you don’t know what’s going on inside their hearts and their minds.” “So, yeah, it just goes to show you.”

Revention Music Centers says ticket holders should contact their point of sale regarding next week’s concert.

