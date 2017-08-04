Houston holds 27th annual International Jazz Festival this weekend

HOUSTON - Houston's 27th annual International Jazz Festival kicks off this weekend.

The first event will be a party Friday night starting at 8 p.m. at Chillum Lounge, located at 12102 Westheimer Road. One of the best smooth jazz bands in H-town, Collectors Item Band, will take the stage.

There will be a battle of jazz bands Saturday, which will pit Texas against Louisiana. The celebration of all things jazz continues next weekend with the Mayor's Brunch.

Money raised from the events will benefit music education camps for Houston children.

