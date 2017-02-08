Russ Lewis: Grammy playlist and favorite genres

The 59th annual Grammy Awards airs on KHOU 11 | Sunday, February 12, 2017 | 7 p.m. CT. and will be hosted by CBS Late Late Show Host, James Corden.
List of 2017 Grammy nominees.
Russ Lewis
KHOU 11 News, Morning News Anchor
"I think James Corden will be the perfect Grammy Host."
A little about my musical taste..
I love most music – everything from Bob Wills to Bruno Mars.
What do you like to dance to?
Dance?
Favorite dinner music?
1950’s Frank Sinatra
Favorite song genre?
Classic Rock & 80’s “New Wave”
What songs do you work out to?
Anything with a lot of electric guitar
Favorite music download site?
iTunes
Rock or Country?
Rock
What CD is in your deck now?
All my music is digital now
Favorite 80s song?
Paradise City – Guns-N-Roses
Who are you rooting for this year?
James Corden ( I think he’ll be the perfect host)
Disco or Hip Hop?
Hip Hop
Song you sing out loud to?
Anything Pearl Jam
Top 11 songs on your playlist?
Thunder Road – Bruce Springsteen
She’s Crafty – Beastie Boys
Come Fly With me – Frank Sinatra
Somebody To Love – Queen
Anarchy in the U.K. – Sex Pistols
Papa Loves Mama – Garth Brooks
Let Me Clear My Throat – DJ Kool
Paradise City – Guns N Roses
Unchained – Van Halen
Carolina In My Mind – James Taylor
Just Breathe – Pearl Jam
