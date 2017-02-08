Russ Lewis: Grammy playlist and favorite genres

The 59th annual Grammy Awards airs on KHOU 11 | Sunday, February 12, 2017 | 7 p.m. CT. and will be hosted by CBS Late Late Show Host, James Corden.

Russ Lewis

KHOU 11 News, Morning News Anchor

"I think James Corden will be the perfect Grammy Host."

A little about my musical taste..

I love most music – everything from Bob Wills to Bruno Mars.

What do you like to dance to?

Dance?

Favorite dinner music?

1950’s Frank Sinatra

Favorite song genre?

Classic Rock & 80’s “New Wave”

What songs do you work out to?

Anything with a lot of electric guitar

Favorite music download site?

iTunes

Rock or Country?

Rock

What CD is in your deck now?

All my music is digital now

Favorite 80s song?

Paradise City – Guns-N-Roses

Who are you rooting for this year?

James Corden ( I think he’ll be the perfect host)

Disco or Hip Hop?

Hip Hop

Song you sing out loud to?

Anything Pearl Jam

Top 11 songs on your playlist?

Thunder Road – Bruce Springsteen

She’s Crafty – Beastie Boys

Come Fly With me – Frank Sinatra

Somebody To Love – Queen

Anarchy in the U.K. – Sex Pistols

Papa Loves Mama – Garth Brooks

Let Me Clear My Throat – DJ Kool

Paradise City – Guns N Roses

Unchained – Van Halen

Carolina In My Mind – James Taylor

Just Breathe – Pearl Jam

